Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air Friday on CMT | Austin...

Two years ago when Willie Nelson brought his Fourth of July Picnic back to Austin, many of the participants stuck around for an all-star tribute to Willie's late friend Waylon Jennings at ACL Live two days later. The show was filmed for later broadcast and DVD release, and this week, it's finally seeing the light of day.

