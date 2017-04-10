Want to pay off a student's lunch account in Austin? Here's how | Relish...

Want to pay off a student's lunch acc...

Millions of kids across America rely on school lunches for their main meal of the day, but what happens if they can't afford it? A cool thing you can do today is try to find out which of your local schools have kids with overdue lunch accounts and pay them off. Many of them are enrolled in a free/reduced lunch program that either partially or entirely covers the cost of their lunch and sometimes breakfast at school, but plenty of other students either haven't applied for the program or their parents make too much money to qualify but still struggle to pay off the account.

