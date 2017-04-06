Vintage '50s mom and pop in West Austin serves burgers and old fashioned vibes
The pharmaceutical room in a back corner earns the store its name, but that's hardly all Nau's has to offer. A convenience store greets shoppers in the front, and a small counter cafe in the back brings in customers looking for a bite.
