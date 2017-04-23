UT appoints new Graduate School dean,...

UT appoints new Graduate School dean, senior vice provost for academic affairs

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

UT will have a permanent dean of the Graduate School beginning Aug. 1 for the first time since Gregory Fenves was appointed University president. The University announced earlier this month Mark Smith will be the new dean of the Graduate School and senior vice provost for academic affairs following Marvin Hackert's service as interim dean since June 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Phart HEAD ! 2 hr Flip pharts 2
Schools Apr 20 Which Phart 2
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... Apr 20 Ramping Pharts 32
I still love you farts Apr 19 Joan Of Fart 6
Hippie Hollow Goers Apr 17 WhatPharts 4
Contractors Apr 17 Spare phaart 4
News Laredo-based restaurant Taco Palenque bringing ... Apr 17 Who pharts 3
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC