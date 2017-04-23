UT appoints new Graduate School dean, senior vice provost for academic affairs
UT will have a permanent dean of the Graduate School beginning Aug. 1 for the first time since Gregory Fenves was appointed University president. The University announced earlier this month Mark Smith will be the new dean of the Graduate School and senior vice provost for academic affairs following Marvin Hackert's service as interim dean since June 2015.
Read more at Daily Texan.
