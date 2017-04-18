US mall owners fight online stores with car parks and carnivals
With customer traffic sagging, US retail landlords are using their sprawling concrete spaces to host events such as carnivals, concerts and food-truck festivals. They are aiming to lure visitors with experiences that cannot be replicated online - and then get them inside the properties to spend some money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phart HEAD !
|2 hr
|Flip pharts
|2
|Schools
|Apr 20
|Which Phart
|2
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Apr 20
|Ramping Pharts
|32
|I still love you farts
|Apr 19
|Joan Of Fart
|6
|Hippie Hollow Goers
|Apr 17
|WhatPharts
|4
|Contractors
|Apr 17
|Spare phaart
|4
|Laredo-based restaurant Taco Palenque bringing ...
|Apr 17
|Who pharts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC