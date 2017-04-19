Turtle killed by a man with a hammer in Austin on June 21, 2016.
Terry Wayne Washington is prohibited from being within 500 meters of Lady Bird Lake after a viral video last summer showed him killing a turtle with a hammer. The man had claimed he killed the turtle in self-defense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I still love you farts
|15 hr
|Joan Of Fart
|6
|Hippie Hollow Goers
|Mon
|WhatPharts
|4
|Contractors
|Apr 17
|Spare phaart
|4
|Laredo-based restaurant Taco Palenque bringing ...
|Apr 17
|Who pharts
|3
|I still love you
|Apr 16
|Farting Cindy Deer
|4
|Toilet pipe clogged by condoms leads Austin pol...
|Apr 14
|Toilet phart
|1
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Apr 14
|Went phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC