Troubled downtown Austin restaurant s...

Troubled downtown Austin restaurant space suffers another closure

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

Another restaurant is calling it quits at what has become a tricky Austin location. Dine, the modern restaurant at the Radisson hotel downtown, will close next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Texas Bar Corruption / Culture of Dishonesty an... (Jul '15) 4 hr Oh no not again 4
News This is how much money you need to live comfort... Apr 9 ComfortablyPhart 1
News Queen of Austin comedy scene, Lashonda Lester, ... Apr 9 QueenPhart 1
News $6.5B affordable housing plan to be discussed a... Apr 9 AffordablePhart 1
News Vintage '50s mom and pop in West Austin serves ... Apr 9 VintagePhart 1
News Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air... Apr 9 TributePhart 1
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... Apr 9 NurseaPhart 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC