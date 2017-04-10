Travis County DA alters policy on officer-involved shootings
The Travis County district attorney says she's changing longstanding policy on officer-involved shootings and will only forward to a grand jury those cases where a shooting was unlawful or if the facts are in dispute. District Attorney Margaret Moore tells KVUE-TV and the Austin American-Statesman that she's discussed the change with groups like the Austin police union, which supports the move.
