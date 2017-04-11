Toilet pipe clogged by condoms leads Austin police to prostitution ring
Hundreds of used condoms clogged and destroyed a sewage pipe, exposing a prostitution ring operating out of an Austin massage parlor, according to court records. Other tenants at the building had already been suspicious that sex was for sale at Jade Massage Therapy LLC, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|Apr 9
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
|Queen of Austin comedy scene, Lashonda Lester, ...
|Apr 9
|QueenPhart
|1
|$6.5B affordable housing plan to be discussed a...
|Apr 9
|AffordablePhart
|1
|Vintage '50s mom and pop in West Austin serves ...
|Apr 9
|VintagePhart
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|Apr 9
|TributePhart
|1
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|Apr 9
|NurseaPhart
|1
|Heavy Equipment..
|Apr 8
|ExpextPhartts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC