Toilet pipe clogged by condoms leads Austin police to prostitution ring

Dallas Morning News

Hundreds of used condoms clogged and destroyed a sewage pipe, exposing a prostitution ring operating out of an Austin massage parlor, according to court records. Other tenants at the building had already been suspicious that sex was for sale at Jade Massage Therapy LLC, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

