This is how much money you need to live comfortably in Austin
A new study from GoBankingRates.com has revealed that Americans living in 39 of the 50 most populous U.S. cities have incomes below what's needed to live comfortably. Surprisingly, that stat doesn't really seem to apply to Texas, which has seven cities in the study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|15 hr
|TastePharts
|1
|Senate passes court security bill named in hono...
|15 hr
|SenatePharts
|1
|State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin at a House Ap...
|15 hr
|HousePharts
|1
|Here's how much money millennials make in Austi...
|16 hr
|MillennialsPharts
|1
|a Code Reda tornado alert sent out in error Sun...
|16 hr
|CodePharts
|1
|Dell Children's expands emergency care to Seton...
|16 hr
|ExpandsPharts
|1
|found a class ring, Jeff Byers (Jul '10)
|16 hr
|ThesePhartz
|22
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC