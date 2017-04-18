The Early Word on Bonhomie, Central A...

The Early Word on Bonhomie, Central Austin's Buzzy Brasserie

Central Austin got a new casual neighborhood restaurant when Bonhomie opened its doors under the talented eye of Philip Speer. Aiming to be a French bistro with an American diner twist, the restaurant serves up pommel rosti with assorting toppings, roasted chicken, salads, banana split profiteroles, and more.

