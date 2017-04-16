Texas Senate votes to boost security for judges after attack
The Texas Senate has voted to boost security protections for state and local judges after an attempted assassination of a district judge outside her Austin home in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises te...
|Sun
|SenatePhart
|1
|The 100 Austin Intersections Most in Need of Pe...
|Sun
|100Phart
|1
|Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this ...
|Sun
|TopPhart
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Sun
|WeekendPhart
|1
|The best Central Austin dates spots for happy h...
|Sun
|HappyPhart
|1
|Judge moves, pushes Texas attorney general's cr...
|Sun
|JudgePhart
|1
|found a class ring, Jeff Byers (Jul '10)
|Sun
|FoundPhart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC