Texas Senate paves way for music museum in Austin
The Texas Senate has approved legislation to create the Texas State Music Museum in Austin, a city that fancies itself as the live music capital of the world. The music museum would be housed in a state-owned building to be constructed on the site of a parking lot a few blocks north of the Capitol, creating a compact museum district at the intersection of North Congress Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
