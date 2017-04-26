Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city'...

Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with jail penalty

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Texas Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, at podium, is surrounded by fellow lawmakers as he speaks against an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill that has already cleared the Texas Senate and seeks to jail sheriffs and other officials who refuse to help enforce federal immigration law, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Austin, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump cant tell the truth 3 hr Laborer 14
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... 5 hr Texas phartzz 4
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 6 hr ThinkingPharts 34
News Teen suspect in fatal stabbing arrested in Bexa... (Nov '07) 6 hr HasPharts 6
News Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i... Mon Band phart 2
Trumps Son in Law is a Joke Apr 24 GetsPharrts 10
Phart HEAD ! Apr 24 Flip pharts 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,115 • Total comments across all topics: 280,590,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC