Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with jail penalty
There are 4 comments on the KSLA-TV Shreveport story from 14 hrs ago, titled Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with jail penalty. In it, KSLA-TV Shreveport reports that:
Texas Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, answers questions as the Texas house debates an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill that already cleared the Texas Senate and seeks to jail sheriffs and other officials who refuse to help enforce fe... . Students gather in the Rotunda at the Texas Capitol to oppose SB4, an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill that already cleared the Texas Senate and seeks to jail sheriffs and other officials who refuse to help enforce federal immigration ... .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Brilliant !
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Pass pharts
|
#3 10 hrs ago
Texas believes that the constitution does not apply to their state
|
United States
|
#4 10 hrs ago
Believes phartzz
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump cant tell the truth
|5 min
|We Phart
|15
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|10 hr
|ThinkingPharts
|34
|Teen suspect in fatal stabbing arrested in Bexa... (Nov '07)
|10 hr
|HasPharts
|6
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Mon
|Band phart
|2
|Trumps Son in Law is a Joke
|Apr 24
|GetsPharrts
|10
|Phart HEAD !
|Apr 24
|Flip pharts
|2
|Schools
|Apr 20
|Which Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC