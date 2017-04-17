Texas man plotting mass shooting arrested on weapons charges Federal...

Texas man plotting mass shooting arre...

AUSTIN, Texas - Federal officials say they might have foiled a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, this month, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in U.S. Western District Court. A confidential source told the FBI that Steven Thomas Boehle, 50, is a right-wing extremist who had planned the attack, according to the affidavit.

