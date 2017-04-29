"Switch On" is a dream space for fans of synthesizers and vintage electronics
In Austin, Texas a small shop called " Switched On " sells and repairs a wide range of synthesizers. Michael Stein, composer of the Stranger Things theme, used to fix synthesizers at this shop.
