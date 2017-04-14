Suburban belonging to slain Austin at...

Suburban belonging to slain Austin attorney found in Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The missing Chevrolet Suburban belonging to Austin attorney James Short - found murdered in his home on April 7 - was found early Friday morning in Louisiana. Law enforcement found the Suburban in a parking lot in Rapides Parish, about 30 miles northwest of Lafayette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I still love you farts 21 hr Cindy Fartwoman 1
I still love you 21 hr Cindy Fartwoman 2
News Toilet pipe clogged by condoms leads Austin pol... Fri Toilet phart 1
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Fri Went phart 1
News Austin pair who took millions from oil and gas ... Fri Gas phart 1
News Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im... Fri The phart 1
News Online coupon company RetailMeNot bought by Har... Fri Coupon phart 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,326,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC