State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Feb. 15, 2015.
On March 8, Dukes' lawyers asked for dismissal of the charges, arguing the state's statute of limitations had run out before Dukes was indicted on four counts related to travel vouchers she submitted in 2013 and 2014. In a ruling dated March 28, state District Judge Brad Urrutia of Travis County wrote that "having considered the evidence presented, the argument of counsel, and the applicable law, Defendant's Motion is DENIED."
