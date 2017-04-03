Sashaying away early from "RuPaul's Drag Race" couldn't stop one Austin drag queen's rising star.
Sashaying away early from "RuPaul's Drag Race" couldn't stop one Austin drag queen's rising star. Cynthia Lee Fontaine is back in the competition for season 9. RuPaul's Drag Race season 8 premiere featuring Austin's own Cynthia Lee Fontaine, at Ironwood Hall on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016 in Austin, Texas.
