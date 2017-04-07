San Marcos' Aquarena Springs: Abandoned photos | All Ablog Austin
The underwater theater, gondola rides, and famed swimming pig Ralph that comprised the "waterful wonderland of sights and thrills" of San Marcos' Aquarena Springs hasn't thrilled visitors in years. And it looks it.
