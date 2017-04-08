Salute the stunning new Dell Seton Medical Center

Have I mistakenly entered a luxury hotel? That's the first impression one receives in the ground-level guest areas of the new Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas . For the Big Reveal $300 million teaching, charity and research hospital, which goes fully operational in May, numerous top citizens sipped bubbly, nibbled on delectables, then set those aside to tour the seven-floor state-of-the-science facility that will take the place of University Medical Center Brackenridge .

