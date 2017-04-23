Resident apathy sustains Austin racial divide
"I didn't realize people still had a problem with race," said Tahnee Steele, an African-American woman who graduated from a high school that no longer exists. " they didn't see color," said Steele, one of thousands of teens bused across town to attend high school on the east side of Austin as part of a court order to desegregate schools.
