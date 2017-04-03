Queen of Austin comedy scene, Lashonda Lester, has passed away
Editor's note: Austin comedian Lashonda Lester, named the 2016 Funniest Person in Austin, has passed away. Here, Brently Heilbron, host of PBS comedy series Stand Up Empire , remembers the beloved comedian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|11 hr
|TastePharts
|1
|Senate passes court security bill named in hono...
|11 hr
|SenatePharts
|1
|State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin at a House Ap...
|11 hr
|HousePharts
|1
|Here's how much money millennials make in Austi...
|11 hr
|MillennialsPharts
|1
|a Code Reda tornado alert sent out in error Sun...
|11 hr
|CodePharts
|1
|Dell Children's expands emergency care to Seton...
|11 hr
|ExpandsPharts
|1
|found a class ring, Jeff Byers (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|ThesePhartz
|22
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC