Queen of Austin comedy scene, Lashond...

Queen of Austin comedy scene, Lashonda Lester, has passed away

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

Editor's note: Austin comedian Lashonda Lester, named the 2016 Funniest Person in Austin, has passed away. Here, Brently Heilbron, host of PBS comedy series Stand Up Empire , remembers the beloved comedian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... 11 hr TastePharts 1
News Senate passes court security bill named in hono... 11 hr SenatePharts 1
News State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin at a House Ap... 11 hr HousePharts 1
News Here's how much money millennials make in Austi... 11 hr MillennialsPharts 1
News a Code Reda tornado alert sent out in error Sun... 11 hr CodePharts 1
News Dell Children's expands emergency care to Seton... 11 hr ExpandsPharts 1
found a class ring, Jeff Byers (Jul '10) 11 hr ThesePhartz 22
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC