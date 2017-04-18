Quack's bakery opening a location in South Austin | The Feed
South Austin will soon get a taste of the pies, pastries and other baked goods that have made Quack's such a hit in Hyde Park. The bakery founded by Art Silver will open at 5326 Manchaca Road in the old Strange Brew space, which closed in January following financial difficulties .
