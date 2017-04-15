Protesters in Austin seek release of Trump tax returns
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied in Texas as part of a nationwide effort calling on GOP President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. Protesters gathered Saturday in Austin outside the Texas Capitol as part of what was dubbed the Tax March in nearly 150 cities.
