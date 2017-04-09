Patty Griffin delights her hometown fans at ACL Live | Austin Music Source
Spend some time talking with women singer-songwriters in Austin across a few years, and it gets hard to find anyone who doesn't express gratitude to Patty Griffin for helping to inspire their pursuit of music. Griffin, who moved here two decades ago from the Northeast, has become to a generation of indie-folk hopefuls what Jerry Jeff Walker once was to cosmic-cowboy upstarts in the 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|20 hr
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
|Queen of Austin comedy scene, Lashonda Lester, ...
|20 hr
|QueenPhart
|1
|$6.5B affordable housing plan to be discussed a...
|20 hr
|AffordablePhart
|1
|Vintage '50s mom and pop in West Austin serves ...
|20 hr
|VintagePhart
|1
|Waylon Jennings tribute filmed in Austin to air...
|20 hr
|TributePhart
|1
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|20 hr
|NurseaPhart
|1
|Heavy Equipment..
|Sat
|ExpextPhartts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC