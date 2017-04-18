Parque Zaragoza in East Austin.

Parque Zaragoza in East Austin.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

In observance of Earth month this April, Austin residents have the opportunity to vote for one of three park projects that would use a $20,000 grant for enhancements. It's all part of a nation-wide initiative known as "Meet Me at the Park."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I still love you farts 7 hr Fitzfartrick 4
Hippie Hollow Goers Mon WhatPharts 4
Contractors Mon Spare phaart 4
News Laredo-based restaurant Taco Palenque bringing ... Mon Who pharts 3
I still love you Apr 16 Farting Cindy Deer 4
News Toilet pipe clogged by condoms leads Austin pol... Apr 14 Toilet phart 1
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr 14 Went phart 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,400,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC