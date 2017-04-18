NYC's Famous Milk Bar Is Popping Up i...

NYC's Famous Milk Bar Is Popping Up in Austin

Get ready for a massive sugar overload: Ever-famous bakery Milk Bar from Christina Tosi is taking over Austin with a special pop-up bake sale collaboration with Launderette and pastry chef Laura Sawicki, all happening on Friday, April 28 , starting at noon at the Holly Street restaurant. Dubbed Twist , the bakery pop-up will offer up soft serve ice creams from Milk Bar and Launderette: the cereal milk one and a graham cracker one, topped with cornflake crunch and salted pretzel crumble, along with other baked goods from both restaurants.

