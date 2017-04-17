Nyc and Austin Theatre Companies Join Forces to Present Butcher Holler Here We Come
AZTEC ECONOMY in association with THEATRE SYNESTHESIA is pleased to announce the Austin premiere of BUTCHER HOLLER HERE WE COME by Casey Wimpee, directed by Leah Bonvissuto . After premiering four years ago in the Cincinnati Fringe and performing in New York City, Baltimore, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Albuquerque, Tampa, West Palm Beach , BUTCHER HOLLER HERE WE COME will play a limited engagement at First Street Studio , with a repertory cast that includes the original NYC production as well as ensemble from Austin-based Theatre Synesthesia.
