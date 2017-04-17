Nyc and Austin Theatre Companies Join...

Nyc and Austin Theatre Companies Join Forces to Present Butcher Holler Here We Come

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

AZTEC ECONOMY in association with THEATRE SYNESTHESIA is pleased to announce the Austin premiere of BUTCHER HOLLER HERE WE COME by Casey Wimpee, directed by Leah Bonvissuto . After premiering four years ago in the Cincinnati Fringe and performing in New York City, Baltimore, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Albuquerque, Tampa, West Palm Beach , BUTCHER HOLLER HERE WE COME will play a limited engagement at First Street Studio , with a repertory cast that includes the original NYC production as well as ensemble from Austin-based Theatre Synesthesia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I still love you farts 1 hr McFarty 3
Hippie Hollow Goers 19 hr WhatPharts 4
Contractors Mon Spare phaart 4
News Laredo-based restaurant Taco Palenque bringing ... Mon Who pharts 3
I still love you Apr 16 Farting Cindy Deer 4
News Toilet pipe clogged by condoms leads Austin pol... Apr 14 Toilet phart 1
News Why I Went Car-Free in Austin Apr 14 Went phart 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,810 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC