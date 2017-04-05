Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nursing home photos arrested
A man who is accused of posting photos to social media showing a sleeping elderly woman, her right hand covered in what appeared to be feces, has been arrested by police. At around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Pflugerville police found and arrested Carlos Alberto Santacruz, 23. Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Duval, located at 5301 W. Duval Rd., said last month they reported the incident to police and suspended Santacruz, who worked as a certified nursing aide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hybrid Battery repair for 07 Prius
|11 hr
|Hybrid phartr
|2
|The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises te...
|Apr 2
|SenatePhart
|1
|The 100 Austin Intersections Most in Need of Pe...
|Apr 2
|100Phart
|1
|Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this ...
|Apr 2
|TopPhart
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Apr 2
|WeekendPhart
|1
|The best Central Austin dates spots for happy h...
|Apr 2
|HappyPhart
|1
|Judge moves, pushes Texas attorney general's cr...
|Apr 2
|JudgePhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC