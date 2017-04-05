Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nursing home photos arrested

A man who is accused of posting photos to social media showing a sleeping elderly woman, her right hand covered in what appeared to be feces, has been arrested by police. At around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Pflugerville police found and arrested Carlos Alberto Santacruz, 23. Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Duval, located at 5301 W. Duval Rd., said last month they reported the incident to police and suspended Santacruz, who worked as a certified nursing aide.

