Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
The Hollywood star has been shooting the heist movie in Sofia, Bulgaria, but after suffering a freak accident on the set, Nicolas was taken to a top hospital where doctors told the actor he needed to undergo surgery. As a result, filming for '#211' - which is due out later this year - has been shut down until Nicolas is ready to return to the set.
