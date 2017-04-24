New nonstop flight connects Austin to favorite East Coast city
Delta is adding another direct flight to its Austin roster. This fall, the airline will introduce service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|54 min
|Texas phartzz
|4
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|1 hr
|ThinkingPharts
|34
|Teen suspect in fatal stabbing arrested in Bexa... (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|HasPharts
|6
|Trump cant tell the truth
|6 hr
|Know Pharts
|13
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Mon
|Band phart
|2
|Trumps Son in Law is a Joke
|Apr 24
|GetsPharrts
|10
|Phart HEAD !
|Apr 24
|Flip pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC