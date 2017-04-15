New Italian Wine Bar and Restaurant Touches Down at Austin Airport
More changes are to come to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport with the unveiling of I Vini , an Italian restaurant, market, and wine bar. It'll be found between Gates 21 to 25 starting in July .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schools
|Thu
|Which Phart
|2
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Thu
|Ramping Pharts
|32
|I still love you farts
|Wed
|Joan Of Fart
|6
|Hippie Hollow Goers
|Apr 17
|WhatPharts
|4
|Contractors
|Apr 17
|Spare phaart
|4
|Laredo-based restaurant Taco Palenque bringing ...
|Apr 17
|Who pharts
|3
|I still love you
|Apr 16
|Farting Cindy Deer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC