New Hot Chicken Trailer Fires Up in Austin
Austin is getting a hot chicken trailer courtesy of Salty Sow chef Harold Marmulstein. He took inspiration for Tumble 22 Hot Chicken from the country's epitome of hot chicken: Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville.
