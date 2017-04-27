More families coming forward with com...

More families coming forward with complaints on AISD sex assault investigations

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Almost a week after Austin ISD police revealed they mishandled an investigation into the reported sexual assault of a 4-year-old Boone Elementary School student on Feb. 7, families of two other students have come forward with similar complaints about investigations into alleged sexual assault. A parent of a 5-year-old student at Hart Elementary School, in northeast Austin, says her son was sexually assaulted by a janitor in the school bathroom in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 16 hr Sniffing farts 39
Trump cant tell the truth 22 hr We Phart 15
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... Wed Texas phartzz 4
News Teen suspect in fatal stabbing arrested in Bexa... (Nov '07) Wed HasPharts 6
News Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i... Apr 24 Band phart 2
Trumps Son in Law is a Joke Apr 24 GetsPharrts 10
Phart HEAD ! Apr 24 Flip pharts 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,076 • Total comments across all topics: 280,617,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC