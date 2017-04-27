More families coming forward with complaints on AISD sex assault investigations
Almost a week after Austin ISD police revealed they mishandled an investigation into the reported sexual assault of a 4-year-old Boone Elementary School student on Feb. 7, families of two other students have come forward with similar complaints about investigations into alleged sexual assault. A parent of a 5-year-old student at Hart Elementary School, in northeast Austin, says her son was sexually assaulted by a janitor in the school bathroom in 2015.
