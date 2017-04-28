Missing Austin police officer believe...

Missing Austin police officer believed to have staged his own death

14 hrs ago

Austin police officer Coleman Martin, first reported missing to the department on Tuesday , is now believed to have staged his own death and fled to Mexico. The Austin Police Department has filed criminal charges of false alarm or report, a class A misdemeanor, against the 29-year-old officer, who police believe is still alive.

