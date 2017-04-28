Missing Austin police officer believed to have staged his own death
Austin police officer Coleman Martin, first reported missing to the department on Tuesday , is now believed to have staged his own death and fled to Mexico. The Austin Police Department has filed criminal charges of false alarm or report, a class A misdemeanor, against the 29-year-old officer, who police believe is still alive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
