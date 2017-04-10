Memorial for beloved SFA professor, folk singer to be held in Austin

A memorial for a beloved longtime Stephen F. Austin State University professor who loved spending time with his family and folk music will be held in Austin at from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Dr. Stanley Gerald Alexander, 88, of Austin, died his home on March 29. The obituary that appeared in "The Austin American Statesman" on April 12 said his death came after a "lifelong aversion to mortality." The memorial service for Alexander will be held at Threadgill's, which is located at 6416 North Lamar in Austin.

