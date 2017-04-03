Mayor Steve Adler gives the State of the City address at Austin City...

Six months after claiming victory in an Open Meetings Act lawsuit that forced Austin leaders to revise their vote on Southeast Austin's Easton Park development , attorney Bill Aleshire is demanding they do the same on votes related to Champion tract. Aleshire, the former Travis County Judge, claims the city did the same thing on the Nov. 10 Champion vote that it did on the Pilot Knob vote: Added stipulations to the development beyond what the agenda wording allowed.

