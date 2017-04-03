Makeshift room for foster children at CPS office in Austin.
A 15-year-old foster girl has been killed and another foster child injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Houston hours after running away from state offices where they were living. The two teens were struck early Sunday morning while walking with others along a road.
