Mail thief used master key to steal personal info from hundreds in Austin
A mail thief will spend more than 5 years in prison for using a master key to steal mail and personal information from hundreds in Austin. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas announced the sentencing of David Akharume Afenkhena, 55, on Thursday.
