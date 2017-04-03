Made in Texas: Flavors only found in Austin
Made in Texas: Flavors only found in Austin Don't miss Austin's trademark tastes from Juan in a Million's breakfast tacos to Franklin barbecue. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n3Izmt Chef Kevin Fink serves seasonally shifting small plates at his locavore masterpiece, Emmer & Rye, where dinner and brunch dishes are supplemented with treats peddled off wooden dim sum carts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises te...
|13 hr
|SenatePhart
|1
|The 100 Austin Intersections Most in Need of Pe...
|13 hr
|100Phart
|1
|Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this ...
|13 hr
|TopPhart
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|13 hr
|WeekendPhart
|1
|The best Central Austin dates spots for happy h...
|13 hr
|HappyPhart
|1
|Judge moves, pushes Texas attorney general's cr...
|13 hr
|JudgePhart
|1
|found a class ring, Jeff Byers (Jul '10)
|13 hr
|FoundPhart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC