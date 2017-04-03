Made in Texas: Flavors only found in ...

Made in Texas: Flavors only found in Austin

Made in Texas: Flavors only found in Austin Don't miss Austin's trademark tastes from Juan in a Million's breakfast tacos to Franklin barbecue. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n3Izmt Chef Kevin Fink serves seasonally shifting small plates at his locavore masterpiece, Emmer & Rye, where dinner and brunch dishes are supplemented with treats peddled off wooden dim sum carts.

