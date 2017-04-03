Levitation is back! (sort of) | Austin Music Source

Organizers of Levitation, the psychedelic music festival originally devised by members of the band, Black Angels and their friends, took a big hit last year when severe weather conditions forced them to cancel the 2016 event before gates even opened . The event had gained a strong reputation as an international destination festival and many travelers from abroad who planned to camp were left stranded in Austin, ticket refunds took much longer to process than anticipated and ultimately, organizers decided it was not feasible to hold the event in Austin in 2017 .

