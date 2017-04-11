Laredo-based restaurant Taco Palenque bringing food truck to Austin | The...
The sabor of South Texas will soon be rolling up to Austin. Beloved Laredo-based Taco Palenque , which has locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley and north to Houston, San Antonio and New Braunfels, plans to open a food truck in Austin this summer.
