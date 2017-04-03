Judicial Watch: Sanctuary policy prot...

Judicial Watch: Sanctuary policy protected criminal illegal immigrants in Austin, Texas

14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

The "sanctuary" policy implemented by the sheriff in Austin, Texas, has helped keep illegal aliens charged with robbery, violent acts and threats of terrorism from being apprehended by federal immigration officers, according to the watchdog group Judicial Watch. A so-called sanctuary policy is a decision not to aid federal officials with requests to detain illegal immigrants so they can be apprehended for reasons related to illegal immigration .

