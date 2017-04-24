Jamestown Revival will kick off KGSR's Blues on the Green series | Austin...

Jamestown Revival will kick off KGSR'...

7 hrs ago

There's more than just blues on Blues on the Green. Americana band Jamestown Revival and indie-rocker Walker Lukens will kick off KGSR's popular summer series of free shows in Zilker Park on May 24, the radio station announced Monday morning.

