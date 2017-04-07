Is your child ready for a cellphone? | Raising Austin
Last spring, at an orientation meeting for fifth-grade parents at my son's soon-to-be middle school, a parent in the crowd asked three then-sixth-graders these questions: How many of you have a cellphone, and do you really need one? And so, with much trepidation on our part, and much excitement on his part, our family added a third cellphone on our calling plan. We're not alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heavy Equipment..
|7 hr
|ExpextPhartts
|4
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Thu
|TastePharts
|1
|Senate passes court security bill named in hono...
|Thu
|SenatePharts
|1
|State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin at a House Ap...
|Thu
|HousePharts
|1
|Here's how much money millennials make in Austi...
|Thu
|MillennialsPharts
|1
|a Code Reda tornado alert sent out in error Sun...
|Thu
|CodePharts
|1
|Dell Children's expands emergency care to Seton...
|Thu
|ExpandsPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC