Honk!TX cancels Sunday morning parade due to weather; Band revue still...
Sarah Kihls of the band Minor Mishap Brass Band plays a homemade washboard instrument during a performance in the Spiderhouse parking lot on Saturday afternoon. Charlotte Carpenter / AMERICAN-STATESMAN The Sunday morning parade through East Austin planned by organizers of the Honk!TX street band festival has been cancelled due to severe weather conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises te...
|3 hr
|SenatePhart
|1
|The 100 Austin Intersections Most in Need of Pe...
|3 hr
|100Phart
|1
|Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this ...
|3 hr
|TopPhart
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|3 hr
|WeekendPhart
|1
|The best Central Austin dates spots for happy h...
|3 hr
|HappyPhart
|1
|Judge moves, pushes Texas attorney general's cr...
|3 hr
|JudgePhart
|1
|found a class ring, Jeff Byers (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|FoundPhart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC