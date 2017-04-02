Honk!TX cancels Sunday morning parade...

Honk!TX cancels Sunday morning parade due to weather; Band revue still...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Sarah Kihls of the band Minor Mishap Brass Band plays a homemade washboard instrument during a performance in the Spiderhouse parking lot on Saturday afternoon. Charlotte Carpenter / AMERICAN-STATESMAN The Sunday morning parade through East Austin planned by organizers of the Honk!TX street band festival has been cancelled due to severe weather conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises te... 3 hr SenatePhart 1
News The 100 Austin Intersections Most in Need of Pe... 3 hr 100Phart 1
News Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this ... 3 hr TopPhart 1
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr... 3 hr WeekendPhart 1
News The best Central Austin dates spots for happy h... 3 hr HappyPhart 1
News Judge moves, pushes Texas attorney general's cr... 3 hr JudgePhart 1
found a class ring, Jeff Byers (Jul '10) 3 hr FoundPhart 20
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,420 • Total comments across all topics: 280,013,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC