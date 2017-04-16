Homeless man smears poop in woman's Austin apartment after scaring her away
A man reportedly smeared poop on a random woman's knife, bedding and carpet after forcing his way into her apartment in downtown Austin this week. Robert Brantner, 43, was charged with criminal trespass Friday after he went into the unit of a woman who said she'd left it unlocked because she expected people and that only residents on the floor were supposed to have access, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Austin American-Statesman .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I still love you
|11 min
|Bouncing Berry
|3
|I still love you farts
|Sat
|Cindy Fartwoman
|1
|Toilet pipe clogged by condoms leads Austin pol...
|Fri
|Toilet phart
|1
|Why I Went Car-Free in Austin
|Fri
|Went phart
|1
|Austin pair who took millions from oil and gas ...
|Fri
|Gas phart
|1
|Griselda Silva and Chase Brewer star in "The Im...
|Fri
|The phart
|1
|Online coupon company RetailMeNot bought by Har...
|Fri
|Coupon phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC