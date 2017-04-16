Homeless man smears poop in woman's A...

Homeless man smears poop in woman's Austin apartment after scaring her away

A man reportedly smeared poop on a random woman's knife, bedding and carpet after forcing his way into her apartment in downtown Austin this week. Robert Brantner, 43, was charged with criminal trespass Friday after he went into the unit of a woman who said she'd left it unlocked because she expected people and that only residents on the floor were supposed to have access, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Austin American-Statesman .

