Historic Austin Park to benefit from $300K in improvements
In a Feb. 10, 2017 photo, Thelma "Grandma Wisdom" Williams, Vice President, St. John Neighborhood Association, talks about kids in her neighborhood, in Auston. Thelma Williams' family moved into the St. John neighborhood in the 1950s when lots were sold to sharecroppers for $1,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate hopeful Oa Rourke praises te...
|Sun
|SenatePhart
|1
|The 100 Austin Intersections Most in Need of Pe...
|Sun
|100Phart
|1
|Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this ...
|Sun
|TopPhart
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Sun
|WeekendPhart
|1
|The best Central Austin dates spots for happy h...
|Sun
|HappyPhart
|1
|Judge moves, pushes Texas attorney general's cr...
|Sun
|JudgePhart
|1
|found a class ring, Jeff Byers (Jul '10)
|Sun
|FoundPhart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC